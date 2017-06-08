FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Player profiles: Simona Halep vs Karolina Pliskova
#Sports News
June 8, 2017 / 2:25 AM / 2 months ago

Player profiles: Simona Halep vs Karolina Pliskova

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2017 Romania's Simona Halep celebrates after winning her quarter final match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

(Reuters) - Here's a look at the form and previous records ahead of Thursday's semi-final clash between Romanian Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic at the French Open (prefix number denotes seeding).

3-Simona Halep (Romania)

The 25-year-old Romanian is one of the favorites to win her first grand slam trophy in Paris this year to cap what is her most successful season on clay.

Halep came close to lifting the Suzanne Lenglen trophy in 2014, but was beaten by Maria Sharapova in the final.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2017 Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in action during her quarter final match against France's Caroline Garcia Reuters / Benoit Tessier

She entered Roland Garros having successfully defended her title in Madrid and reached the Italian Open final.

2-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

The world number three defeated France's Caroline Garcia in straight-sets reach her first Roland Garros semi-final.

Pliskova's movement may not be good enough to match the best players on clay but her strong serve and record this season put her in contention for the tournament.

The Czech reached the quarter-finals in both Stuttgart and Rome earlier this season.

Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

