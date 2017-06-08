2017 record: Simona Halep vs Karolina Pliskova

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2017 Romania's Simona Halep in action during her quarter final match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina Reuters / Pascal Rossignol

(Reuters) - A look at the 2017 records of Romanian Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic ahead of their semi-final match at the French Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):

3-SIMONA HALEP (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: defeated Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) in the quarter-finals 3-6 7-6(6) 6-0

Rome: lost in the final to Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4-6 7-5 6-1

Madrid: beat Kristina Mladenovic (France) in the final 7-5 6-7(5) 6-2

Stuttgart: lost to Laura Siegemund (Germany) in the semi-final 6-4 7-5

Miami: quarter-final loss to Johanna Konta (Britain) 3-6 7-6(7) 6-2

Indian Wells: third-round loss to Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-3 6-3

St Petersburg: handed walkover to Natalia Vikhlyantseva (Russia) in the quarter-final

Australian Open: first-round loss to Shelby Rogers (U.S.) 6-3 6-1

Shenzhen: second-round loss to Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) 6-3 4-6 7-5

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2017 Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in action during her quarter final match against France's Caroline Garcia Reuters / Benoit Tessier

2-KAROLINA PLISKOVA (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: defeated Caroline Garcia (France) in the quarter-finals 7-6(3) 6-4

Rome: lost in the quarter-finals to Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-2 7-6(9)

Madrid: second-round loss to Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 6-3 6-3

Prague: first-round loss to Camila Giorgi (Italy) 7-6(6) 6-2

Stuttgart: lost in the quarter-finals to Laura Siegemund (Germany) 7-6(3) 5-7 6-3

Miami: lost in the semi-finals to Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 5-7 6-1 6-1

Indian Wells: lost in the semi-finals to Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 7-6(5) 7-6(2)

Dubai: second-round loss to Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-2 6-4

Doha: beat Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) in the final 6-3 6-4

Australian Open: lost in the quarter-finals to Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) 6-4 3-6 6-4

Brisbane: beat Alize Cornet (France) in the final 6-0 6-3