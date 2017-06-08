FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
2017 record: Simona Halep vs Karolina Pliskova
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 8, 2017 / 2:25 AM / 2 months ago

2017 record: Simona Halep vs Karolina Pliskova

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2017 Romania's Simona Halep in action during her quarter final match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina Reuters / Pascal Rossignol

(Reuters) - A look at the 2017 records of Romanian Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic ahead of their semi-final match at the French Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):

3-SIMONA HALEP (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: defeated Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) in the quarter-finals 3-6 7-6(6) 6-0

Rome: lost in the final to Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4-6 7-5 6-1

Madrid: beat Kristina Mladenovic (France) in the final 7-5 6-7(5) 6-2

Stuttgart: lost to Laura Siegemund (Germany) in the semi-final 6-4 7-5

Miami: quarter-final loss to Johanna Konta (Britain) 3-6 7-6(7) 6-2

Indian Wells: third-round loss to Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-3 6-3

St Petersburg: handed walkover to Natalia Vikhlyantseva (Russia) in the quarter-final

Australian Open: first-round loss to Shelby Rogers (U.S.) 6-3 6-1

Shenzhen: second-round loss to Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) 6-3 4-6 7-5

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2017 Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in action during her quarter final match against France's Caroline Garcia Reuters / Benoit Tessier

2-KAROLINA PLISKOVA (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: defeated Caroline Garcia (France) in the quarter-finals 7-6(3) 6-4

Rome: lost in the quarter-finals to Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-2 7-6(9)

Madrid: second-round loss to Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 6-3 6-3

Prague: first-round loss to Camila Giorgi (Italy) 7-6(6) 6-2

Stuttgart: lost in the quarter-finals to Laura Siegemund (Germany) 7-6(3) 5-7 6-3

Miami: lost in the semi-finals to Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 5-7 6-1 6-1

Indian Wells: lost in the semi-finals to Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 7-6(5) 7-6(2)

Dubai: second-round loss to Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-2 6-4

Doha: beat Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) in the final 6-3 6-4

Australian Open: lost in the quarter-finals to Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) 6-4 3-6 6-4

Brisbane: beat Alize Cornet (France) in the final 6-0 6-3

Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.