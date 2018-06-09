Factbox: French Open champion Simona Halep

(Reuters) - Factbox on Romanian Simona Halep, who beat Sloane Stephens 3-6 6-4 6-1 to win the French Open title on Saturday:

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 9, 2018 Romania's Simona Halep in action during the final against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Born: Sept. 27, 1991 in Constanta, Romania. (Age: 26)

Grand Slam titles (1): French Open 2018

- Won her first Grand Slam title after falling at the final hurdle three times — Roland Garros (2014, 2017) and the Australian Open (2018).

- Became the first Romanian to win a Grand Slam crown since her manager Virginia Ruzici in Paris in 1978.

MAKING HER NAME

Started playing at the age of four

Turned pro in 2006

CAREER TO DATE

Began playing on the ITF circuit in 2006.

Announced herself to the world in 2013, claiming six WTA titles — in Nuremberg, ‘S-Hertogenbosch, Budapest, New Haven, Moscow and Sofia. Finished the season at number 11.

Won two WTA titles in 2014, at Doha and Bucharest. Finished runner-up in three more events, including the French Open where she was beaten by Maria Sharapova in the final. Reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon. Ranking climbed to number three.

Triumphed in Shenzhen, Dubai and Indian Wells in 2015. Reached the semi-finals at the U.S. Open and the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. Finished the year ranked number two.

Claimed three WTA titles in 2016, in Madrid, Bucharest and Montreal. Quarter-finalist at Wimbledon and U.S. Open.

Reached number one for the first time in 2017 and won the Madrid title. Lost in the French Open final to Jelena Ostapenko. Reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon.

Beaten by Caroline Wozniacki the 2018 Australian Open final.

Claimed her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros defeating Sloane Stephens.