Highlights: French Open day 10

PARIS (Reuters) - Highlights of the 10th day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (all times GMT):

Jun 4, 2019; Paris, France: General view of Court Philippe Chatrier during a match between Rafael Nadal (ESP) and Kei Nishikori (JAP) on day 10 of the 2019 French Open at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

1919 VONDROUSOVA MOVES INTO LAST-FOUR

Unseeded Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova battled past Petra Martic 7-6(1) 7-5 to reach the Roland Garros semi-finals for the first time, where she faces Johanna Konta.

1702 FEDERER QUELLS WAWRINKA CHALLENGE

Roger Federer overcame Swiss compatriot Stan Wawrinka 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(5) 6-4 to reach the last-four at Roland Garros for the eighth time, moving ahead of Henri Cochet on the all-time list for men’s singles semi-final appearances.

Only world number one Novak Djokovic and defending champion Rafa Nadal have more semi-final appearances in Paris.

1651 NADAL WRAPS UP VICTORY AFTER PLAY RESUMES

Holder Rafa Nadal returned after a rain delay to complete a thumping 6-1 6-1 6-3 win over Kei Nishikori to move into the semi-finals. The Spaniard hit 29 winners on his way to victory.

1535 PLAY INTERRUPTED DUE TO RAIN

Rain stopped play at Roland Garros with Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka locked in a tight quarter-final battle on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Federer was up two sets to one with the score at 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(5) 3-3.

In the other last-eight clash on Court Philippe Chatrier, holder Rafa Nadal was leading 6-1 6-1 4-2 against Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori.

1322 KONTA STROLLS INTO SEMI-FINALS

Johanna Konta breezed past Sloane Stephens 6-1 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier to become the first British woman to reach the last-four at Roland Garros since Jo Durie in 1983.

1212 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS

Quarter-final action began under cloudy skies at Roland Garros with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius. Spells of rain were expected later in the day.