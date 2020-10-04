Highlights: French Open day eight

(Reuters) - Highlights of the eighth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Sunday (all times GMT):
1050 TOP SEEDS HALEP, BERTENS KNOCKED OUT IN STRAIGHT SETS
Polish teenager Iga Swiatek caused a stunning upset when she beat top seed Simona Halep in straight sets to win 6-1 6-2 on court Philippe Chatrier to advance to the quarter-finals.
Meanwhile, fifth seed Kiki Bertens also exited in the last-16 after Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan won 6-4 6-4 with 22 winners and 18 points at the net.
0915 PLAY UNDER WAY AT ROLAND GARROS
Play got underway at Roland Garros in cloudy conditions with the temperature hovering around 11 degrees Celsius (51.8°F).
Top seed Simona Halep is taking on Polish teenager Iga Swiatek under the roof on court Philippe Chatrier.
Defending champion Rafa Nadal is in action later when he faces American Sebastian Korda.
Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.