Highlights: French Open day five

PARIS (Reuters) - Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Thursday (all times GMT):
1017 SECOND SEED PLISKOVA CRASHES OUT
Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, eased past Italian Open runner-up Karolina Pliskova 6-4 6-2 to book a spot in the third round.
The unseeded Latvian struck 27 winners and broke second seed Pliskova’s serve five times to register her first victory over the Czech on clay.
0907 PLAY UNDER WAY AT ROLAND GARROS
Play began on Court Philippe Chatrier under sunny skies with the temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius. Showers are forecast throughout the day.
