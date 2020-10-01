Highlights: French Open day five

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - September 30, 2020 General view during the second round match between Germany's Alexander Zverev and France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Thursday (all times GMT):

1017 SECOND SEED PLISKOVA CRASHES OUT

Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, eased past Italian Open runner-up Karolina Pliskova 6-4 6-2 to book a spot in the third round.

The unseeded Latvian struck 27 winners and broke second seed Pliskova’s serve five times to register her first victory over the Czech on clay.

0907 PLAY UNDER WAY AT ROLAND GARROS

Play began on Court Philippe Chatrier under sunny skies with the temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius. Showers are forecast throughout the day.