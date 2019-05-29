Highlights: French Open day four

(Reuters) - Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (all times GMT):
1759 DIMITROV OUTLASTS 11th SEED CILIC
Grigor Dimitrov defeated a determined Marin Cilic 6-7(3) 6-4 4-6 7-6(2) 6-3 in a marathon battle between the two former top 10 players that lasted four hours and 23 minutes on Court Simonne-Mathieu.
Fourth seed Kiki Bertens retired from her second-round match against Slovakia’s Viktoria Kuzmova due to a stomach illness while trailing 3-1 in the opening set.
Dutchwoman Bertens was one of the pre-tournament favorites, having won the Madrid Open title this month.
Roger Federer made short work of lucky loser Oscar Otte, winning 6-4 6-3 6-4 in 96 minutes to set up a third-round clash with Norway’s Casper Ruud.
Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka, chasing his first title since 2017, powered into the next round by defeating former Roland Garros junior champion Cristian Garin 6-1 6-4 6-0.
Frenchman Nicolas Mahut followed up his five-set first-round victory over eighth seed Marco Cecchinato with a superb 6-3 6-3 6-3 win over Philipp Kohlschreiber. The world number 252 fired 41 winners to blast past his German opponent.
Japan’s Kei Nishikori, seeded seventh, shook off a slow start to topple local favorite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 in a little over three hours on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Karolina Pliskova, a 2017 semi-finalist in Paris, wasted no time despatching Slovakia’s Kristina Kucova winning 6-2 6-2 in 56 minutes. The hard-hitting Czech’s victory was punctuated by eight aces and 29 winners.
Defending champion Rafa Nadal, who beat Yannick Hanfmann in his tournament opener, dumped out another German in Yannick Maden with a 6-1 6-2 6-4 victory.
He next faces Belgium’s David Goffin after the 27th seed eased past Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2 6-4 6-3.
Stefanos Tsitsipas fought back from a set down to overcome Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien 4-6 6-0 6-3 7-5. The highly-rated Greek fired 42 winners to reach the third round at Roland Garros for the first time.
World number 20 Elise Mertens was at her clinical best as she thumped France’s 16-year-old wildcard Diane Parry 6-1 6-3.
Seventh seed Sloane Stephens of the U.S. hit 24 winners and converted all seven break points to beat Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1 7-6(3) on Court Philippe-Chatrier to move into the third round.
Spain’s Garbine Muguruza eased past Johanna Larsson with a 6-4 6-1 victory which included 16 winners. Her Swedish opponent had 24 unforced errors and three double faults to boot. She meets ninth seed Svitolina next.
Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina advances after compatriot Kateryna Kozlova withdrew from their second-round match.
Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar, Rohith Nair and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond and Alison Williams