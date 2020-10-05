Highlights: French Open day nine

PARIS (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic reached his 11th consecutive French Open quarter-final on Monday, while Czech Petra Kvitova underlined her title credentials.

Oct 5, 2020; Paris, France; Novak Djokovic (SRB) in action during his match against Karen Khachanov (RUS) on day eight at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Djokovic, whose only title at Roland Garros came in 2016, was tested throughout by Russian Karen Khachanov but the Serb prevailed in a 6-4 6-3 6-3 win.

Greek Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas saved two set points in a hard-fought 6-3 7-6(9) 6-2 win over Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov.

Tsitsipas will next face Andrey Rublev in a rematch of last month’s Hamburg final, where the Russian beat Tsitsipas in three sets.

Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta moved into the last eight of the claycourt major only for the second time in his career, defeating German qualifier Daniel Altmaier 6-2 7-5 6-2.

Seventh seed Kvitova reached her first quarter-final on the Parisian clay in eight years as she dispatched China’s Zhang Shuai 6-2 6-4.

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin also progressed to the next round, rallying from a set down to beat home favourite Fiona Ferro 2-6 6-2 6-1.

Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday (all times GMT):

1830 KENIN PASSES FERRO TEST

Fourth seed Sofia Kenin rallied from a set down to beat local favourite Fiona Ferro 2-6 6-2 6-1 and reach her first French Open quarter-final.

1620 DJOKOVIC POWERS PAST KHACHANOV

World number one Novak Djokovic struck 44 winners to put away Russia’s Karen Khachanov 6-4 6-3 6-3 and reach his 14th quarter-final at Roland Garros.

1320 TSITSIPAS EASES PAST DIMITROV

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas becomes the first Greek player to reach the French Open quarter-finals with a 6-3 7-6(9) 6-2 victory over Bulgaria’s number 18 seed Grigor Dimitrov.

1310 RUBLEV SEALS COMEBACK WIN

Hamburg Open champion Andrey Rublev recovered from a slow start to beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6-7(4) 7-5 6-4 7-6(3).

The 13th seeded Russian won 11 of the last 14 points to reach his maiden Roland Garros quarter-final.

1054 SIEGEMUND PASSES BADOSA TEST

Unseeded German Laura Siegemund beat Spaniard Paula Badosa 7-5 6-2 to reach her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final.

1035 KVITOVA POWERS PAST ZHANG

Double Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova made short work of China’s Zhang Shuai, winning 6-2 6-4 to make the last eight. The Czech seventh seed’s best finish at Roland Garros was reaching the semi-finals eight years ago.

0908 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS

Action began at Roland Garros on a cloudy day with the temperature hovering around 12 degrees Celsius (53.6°F). Rain is expected later.

Top seed Novak Djokovic meets Karen Khachanov of Russia and Grigor Dimitrov faces fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas later.