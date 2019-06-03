Highlights: French Open day nine

(Reuters) - Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday (all times GMT):

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 3, 2019. General view of the fourth round match between Germany's Alexander Zverev and Italy's Fabio Fognini. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

1751 ANISIMOVA TOO GOOD FOR BOLSOVA

American Amanda Anisimova reached her first quarter-final at a major by dismissing unseeded Aliona Bolsova 6-3 6-0 in 69 minutes.

1617 HALEP STAYS ON COURSE WITH EASY WIN

Simona Halep, who is looking to become only the sixth woman to defend her Roland Garros title in the professional era, eased past Polish teenager Iga Swiatek 6-1 6-0.

1616 ZVEREV QUELLS FOGNINI CHALLENGE

Alexander Zverev reached a Grand Slam quarter-final for only the second time in his career after rallying to overcome Italy’s Fabio Fognini 3-6 6-2 6-2 7-6(5). The German fifth seed set up a mouthwatering quarter-final with Novak Djokovic.

1512 THIEM FELLS MONFILS

Dominic Thiem extended his perfect record against French opposition at the Grand Slams to 7-0 by defeating Gael Monfils 6-4 6-4 6-2. The Austrian, seeded fourth, takes on the winner of the match between Karen Khachanov of Russia and Argentine Juan Martin del Potro.

1238 NISHIKORI COMPLETES VICTORY OVER PAIRE

Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori, whose fourth-round clash against local hope Benoit Paire was suspended due to bad light on Sunday, returned to seal a 6-2 6-7(8) 6-2 6-7(8) 7-5 win. He takes on holder Rafa Nadal in the last eight.

1237 DJOKOVIC CARVES OUT A PIECE OF PARIS HISTORY

World number one Novak Djokovic blasted past unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 6-2 6-2 in their fourth-round contest to become the first man to reach 10 consecutive quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

1047 BARTY OVERCOMES KENIN

Ashleigh Barty shook off a mid-match blip to beat American Sofia Kenin 6-3 3-6 6-0 in the fourth round. The Australian served 11 aces and struck 25 winners to prevail in 90 minutes.

1025 KEYS THROUGH TO QUARTER-FINALS

Madison Keys of the United States beat the Czech Republic’s Katerina Siniakova 6-2 6-4 in 76 minutes to advance to the next round. The 14th seed had 26 winners and won five of her six break points to win in straight sets.

0910 PLAY BEGINS AT ROLAND GARROS

Play began with Sofia Kenin taking on eighth seed Ashleigh Barty under cloudy skies in Paris with the temperature hovering at 19 degrees Celsius.

Scattered showers are expected throughout the day with a thunderstorm predicted to hit in the afternoon.