Highlights: French Open day seven

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 3, 2020 A general view of Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in action during his third round match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - Highlights of the seventh day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Saturday (all times GMT):

0915 PLAY UNDER WAY AT ROLAND GARROS

Play got underway in partly cloudy conditions with the temperature hovering around 12 Celsius (53.6 F).

Roberto Bautista Agut is taking on Pablo Carreno Busta in a battle of Spaniards while 13th seed Andrey Rublev is in action against Kevin Anderson.

Top seed Novak Djokovic plays Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan later while Petra Kvitova takes on Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez.