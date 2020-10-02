Highlights: French Open day six

PARIS (Reuters) - Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Friday (all times GMT):
1039 SWIATEK SENDS BOUCHARD PACKING
Poland’s Iga Swiatek eased past Canadian wildcard Eugenie Bouchard 6-3 6-2 to book a spot in the fourth round of the French Open.
0910 PLAY UNDER WAY AT ROLAND GARROS
U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem began his third-round clash against Norwegian 28th seed Casper Ruud on Court Philippe Chatrier.
The temperature was hovering around 15 degrees Celsius and showers are forecast throughout the day.
Defending champion Rafa Nadal faces unseeded Italian Stefano Travaglia later in the day.
