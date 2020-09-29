Highlights: French Open day three

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - September 28, 2020 People are seen in the stands during the first round match between Belarus' Egor Gerasimov and Spain's Rafael Nadal REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Highlights of the third day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (all times GMT):

0905 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS

Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova, seeded second, began her first-round match against Egyptian qualifier Mayar Sherif in cold conditions under the retractable roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

World number one Novak Djokovic will resume his pursuit of an 18th Grand Slam title against Sweden’s Mikael Ymer later in the day.

The temperature was hovering around 15 degrees Celsius and showers are forecast throughout the day.