Highlights: French Open day two

(Reuters) - Highlights of second day at the French Open, the second grand slam tournament of the year, on Monday (all times GMT):

0900 PLAY BEGINS AT ROLAND GARROS

Play got underway under cloudy skies at 11 a.m. local time in Paris with the temperature at the 16 degrees Celsius mark and a forecast high of 19C.

0900 KVITOVA WITHDRAWS WITH ARM INJURY

Sixth-seed Petra Kvitova withdrew from the French Open due to an injury to her forearm, hours before her first match at the tournament against Romania’s Sorana Cirstea on Monday.

