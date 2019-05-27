Highlights: French Open day two

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - WTA Premier Mandatory - Madrid Open - The Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain - May 8, 2019 Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in action during her third round match against France's Caroline Garcia REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

(Reuters) - Highlights of second day at the French Open, the second grand slam tournament of the year, on Monday (all times GMT):

0900 PLAY BEGINS AT ROLAND GARROS

Play got underway under cloudy skies at 11 a.m. local time in Paris with the temperature at the 16 degrees Celsius mark and a forecast high of 19C.

0900 KVITOVA WITHDRAWS WITH ARM INJURY

Sixth-seed Petra Kvitova withdrew from the French Open due to an injury to her forearm, hours before her first match at the tournament against Romania’s Sorana Cirstea on Monday.