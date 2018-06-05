Highlights of French Open 10th day

PARIS (Reuters) - Highlights from day 10 of the French Open tennis championships on Tuesday (times GMT):
Dominic Thiem won the third set to complete a comfortable 6-4 6-2 6-1 victory over an ailing number two seed Alexander Zverev and moved into the semi-finals at Roland Garros for the third straight year.
Zverev, who sported heavy strapping on his left thigh after the second set, struggled to move on court.
Although the German found his range with some big baseline winners, Thiem held firm to advance. The seventh seed faces either Novak Djokovic or Marco Cecchinato next.
1337 KEYS STORMS INTO SEMI-FINALS
Madison Keys closed out the second set in style to seal a 7-6(5) 6-4 victory over Yulia Putintseva and move into the French Open semi-finals for the first time in her career. She next plays the winner of the match between her fellow American Sloane Stephens and Russia’s Daria Kasatkina.
“I definitely needed you guys today, you helped me get through,” Keys told the crowd on Court Suzanne Lenglen. “I’m very happy to win in straight sets and looking forward to playing whoever wins the next match.”
Austrian Dominic Thiem doubled his lead against Alexander Zverev, winning the second set 6-2 with a near flawless performance. Zverev has won his last three matches at Roland Garros in five sets and the German has another huge challenge ahead of him if he is to progress.
American Madison Keys fired 18 winners but also had 13 unforced errors as she won the opening set of her last eight clash against Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva 7-6(5).
Dominic Thiem claimed the opening set of his quarter-final match against Alexander Zverev 6-4. The seventh-seeded Austrian broke Zverev for a 4-3 lead with a perfectly executed single-handed backhand and closed out the set two games later.
