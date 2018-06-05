Highlights of French Open 10th day

PARIS (Reuters) - Highlights from day 10 of the French Open tennis championships on Tuesday (times GMT):

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 5, 2018 Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

1405 THIEM EASES PAST AILING ZVEREV

Dominic Thiem won the third set to complete a comfortable 6-4 6-2 6-1 victory over an ailing number two seed Alexander Zverev and moved into the semi-finals at Roland Garros for the third straight year.

Zverev, who sported heavy strapping on his left thigh after the second set, struggled to move on court.

Although the German found his range with some big baseline winners, Thiem held firm to advance. The seventh seed faces either Novak Djokovic or Marco Cecchinato next.

1337 KEYS STORMS INTO SEMI-FINALS

Madison Keys closed out the second set in style to seal a 7-6(5) 6-4 victory over Yulia Putintseva and move into the French Open semi-finals for the first time in her career. She next plays the winner of the match between her fellow American Sloane Stephens and Russia’s Daria Kasatkina.

“I definitely needed you guys today, you helped me get through,” Keys told the crowd on Court Suzanne Lenglen. “I’m very happy to win in straight sets and looking forward to playing whoever wins the next match.”

1329 THIEM CLAIMS SECOND SET

Austrian Dominic Thiem doubled his lead against Alexander Zverev, winning the second set 6-2 with a near flawless performance. Zverev has won his last three matches at Roland Garros in five sets and the German has another huge challenge ahead of him if he is to progress.

1300 KEYS TAKES LEAD AGAINST PUTINTSEVA

American Madison Keys fired 18 winners but also had 13 unforced errors as she won the opening set of her last eight clash against Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva 7-6(5).

1255 THIEM WINS OPENING SET AGAINST ZVEREV

Dominic Thiem claimed the opening set of his quarter-final match against Alexander Zverev 6-4. The seventh-seeded Austrian broke Zverev for a 4-3 lead with a perfectly executed single-handed backhand and closed out the set two games later.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 5, 2018 Madison Keys of the U.S. in action during her quarter final match against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva REUTERS/Charles Platiau

READ MORE:

Keys rallies back to beat Putintseva

Belgium detains 13 in tennis match-fixing probe

Allez Les Bleus!’, Del Potro charms Paris crowd

Cilic withstands Fognini’s brave fightback

Injury wrecks Williams’ audacious title bid

Unstoppable Nadal marches past Marterer

Garcia confident she’ll win a Grand Slam title

French Open run leaves Kasatkina homeless

Muguruza through as Tsurenko retires hurt

Argentine Schwartzman knocks out Anderson

Cecchinato in dreamland two years on from ban

Stephens and Keys on collision course