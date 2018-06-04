FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 4, 2018 / 11:07 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Kasatkina polishes off Wozniacki to reach last eight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Saved by fading light the night before, there was no escape for world number two Caroline Wozniacki on Monday as she lost 7-6(5) 6-3 in the French Open fourth round to Russian Daria Kasatkina.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2018 Russia's Daria Kasatkina reacts during her fourth round match against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Kasatkina, the 14th seed, led 7-6 3-3 on Sunday when play was called off but any hopes Australian Open champion Wozniacki harbored that her 21-year-old opponent’s level would dip on the resumption proved fanciful.

It was all over in a matter of minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier as Kasatkina rattled off the three games she needed to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Having disposed of one reigning Grand Slam champion, Kasatkina will next face another in U.S. Open winner Sloane Stephens.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.