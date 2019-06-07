Teenager Vondrousova beats Konta to reach French Open final

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2019 Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic celebrates winning her semi final match against Britain's Johanna Konta REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Unseeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova beat Britain’s Johanna Konta 7-5 7-6(2) to reach the French Open final on Friday, recovering from deficits in both sets to claim victory.

Vondrousova became the first teenager to reach the French Open final since Anna Ivanovic in 2007.

Konta led 5-3 in the opening set on a rainy Court Simonne-Mathieu and had three sets points but allowed the 19-year-old to claw her way back.

The Briton also led 5-3 in the second set but again failed to capitalize and Vondrousova hit back to take it into a tiebreak which she won with a superb drop shot.