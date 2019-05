FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP 500 - Acapulco Open, Acapulco, Mexico - March 2, 2019 Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in action during his Final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Henry Romero

PARIS (Reuters) - Australian Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the French Open tennis tournament, organizers told Reuters on Friday.

Roland Garros officials added they did not know the reason for the player’s withdrawal.