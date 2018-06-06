FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 1:38 PM / in 39 minutes

Muguruza thrashes Sharapova to reach semi-finals in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Garbine Muguruza roared into the French Open semi-finals with a 6-2 6-1 demolition job of Maria Sharapova on Wednesday.

Spain's Garbine Muguruza shakes hands with Russia's Maria Sharapova after winning their quarter final match. French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The predicted battle royal between the two former champions never materialized on a muggy Court Philippe Chatrier as Spaniard Muguruza dominated from start to finish.

Sharapova looked nervous from the beginning and was never allowed to settle as Muguruza posted her first victory against the Russian at the fourth attempt.

Slideshow (7 Images)

An anti-climactic match ended in predictable fashion with a Sharapova backhand into the net.

Muguruza, winner two years ago, will face either world number one Simona Halep or Angelique Kerber in the semi-finals.

Reporting by Martyn Herman,; Editing by Neville Dalton

