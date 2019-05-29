Muguruza canters into French Open third round

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2019. Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her second round match against Sweden's Johanna Larsson. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Former champion Garbine Muguruza cantered into the third round of the French Open with a routine 6-4 6-1 victory against Swede Johanna Larsson on Wednesday.

The Spaniard, seeded 19th, was kept on her toes in the opening set before motoring on in the second on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Muguruza, who lifted the Suzanne Lenglen Cup in 2016, relied on her booming forehand throughout and wrapped it up when Larsson netted a service return.

“I’m very happy, it’s another win in a Grand Slam. It’s a special tournament for me,” the 25-year-old, who also won Wimbledon in 2017, told a courtside interviewer.

She will face Elina Svitolina after the ninth seed advanced without hitting a ball on Wednesday when her opponent, fellow Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova, withdrew from the tournament due to intercostal pain.