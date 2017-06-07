Nadal through to semis as Carreno Busta quits

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2017 Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his quarter final match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta Reuters / Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal barely broke sweat to reach the French Open semi-finals as fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta quit with an injury less than an hour into their quarter-final on Wednesday.

Nadal, bidding for a 10th title at Roland Garros, was leading 6-2 2-0 when Carreno Busta, who had received lengthy treatment on an abdominal injury at the end of the first set, decided he could not continue.

The 31-year-old Nadal has spent only around eight hours on court, dropping 22 games in the process, to reach his record-extending 10th semi-final at the French Open.

He will face either defending champion Novak Djokovic or Dominic Thiem next.