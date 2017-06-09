2017 record: Rafa Nadal vs Dominic Thiem

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2017 Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his quarter final match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta Reuters / Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - A look at the 2017 records of Spaniard Rafa Nadal and Austria's Dominic Thiem ahead of their semi-final match at the French Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

4-RAFA NADAL (record at ATP events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: beat Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) in the quarter-finals 6-2 2-0 Retired

Rome: lost in the quarter-finals to Dominic Thiem (Austria)6-4 6-3

Madrid: beat Dominic Thiem (Austria) in the final 7-6(8) 6-4

Barcelona: beat Dominic Thiem (Austria) in the final 6-4 6-1

Monte Carlo: beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spain) in the final 6-1 6-3

Miami: lost in the final to Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6-3 6-4

Indian Wells: fourth-round loss to Roger Federer(Switzerland) 6-2 6-3

Acapulco: lost in the final to Sam Querrey (U.S.) 6-3 7-6(3)

Australian Open: lost in the final to Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3

Brisbane: lost to Milos Raonic (Canada) in the quarter-finals 4-6 6-3 6-4

6-DOMINIC THIEM (record at ATP events and grand slams in 2017)

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2017 Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during his quarter final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

French Open: defeated Novak Djokovic (Serbia) in the quarter-finals 7-6(5) 6-3 6-0

Rome: lost in the semi-finals to Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6-1 6-0

Madrid: lost in the final to Rafa Nadal (Spain) 7-6(8) 6-4

Barcelona: lost in the final to Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-4 6-1

Monte Carlo: third-round loss to David Goffin (Belgium) 7-6(4) 4-6 6-3

Miami: second-round loss to Borna Coric (Croatia) 6-1 7-5

Indian Wells: lost in the quarter-finals to Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-4 4-6 7-6(2)

Acapulco: lost in the quarter-finals to Sam Querrey (U.S.) 6-1 7-5

Rio: defeated Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) in the final 7-5 6-4

Rotterdam: lost in the quarter-finals to Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France) 6-4 7-6(3)

Sofia: second-round loss to Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 6-4 6-4

Australian Open: fourth-round loss to David Goffin (Belgium) 5-7 7-6(4) 6-2 6-2

Sydney: lost in the quarter-finals to Daniel Evans (Britain) 3-6 6-4 6-1

Brisbane: lost in the quarter-finals to Grigor Dimitrov(Bulgaria) 6-3 4-6 6-3