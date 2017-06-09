FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
2017 record: Rafa Nadal vs Dominic Thiem
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
#Sports News
June 9, 2017 / 2:27 AM / 2 months ago

2017 record: Rafa Nadal vs Dominic Thiem

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2017 Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his quarter final match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta Reuters / Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - A look at the 2017 records of Spaniard Rafa Nadal and Austria's Dominic Thiem ahead of their semi-final match at the French Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

4-RAFA NADAL (record at ATP events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: beat Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) in the quarter-finals 6-2 2-0 Retired

Rome: lost in the quarter-finals to Dominic Thiem (Austria)6-4 6-3

Madrid: beat Dominic Thiem (Austria) in the final 7-6(8) 6-4

Barcelona: beat Dominic Thiem (Austria) in the final 6-4 6-1

Monte Carlo: beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spain) in the final 6-1 6-3

Miami: lost in the final to Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6-3 6-4

Indian Wells: fourth-round loss to Roger Federer(Switzerland) 6-2 6-3

Acapulco: lost in the final to Sam Querrey (U.S.) 6-3 7-6(3)

Australian Open: lost in the final to Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3

Brisbane: lost to Milos Raonic (Canada) in the quarter-finals 4-6 6-3 6-4

6-DOMINIC THIEM (record at ATP events and grand slams in 2017)

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2017 Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during his quarter final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

French Open: defeated Novak Djokovic (Serbia) in the quarter-finals 7-6(5) 6-3 6-0

Rome: lost in the semi-finals to Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6-1 6-0

Madrid: lost in the final to Rafa Nadal (Spain) 7-6(8) 6-4

Barcelona: lost in the final to Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-4 6-1

Monte Carlo: third-round loss to David Goffin (Belgium) 7-6(4) 4-6 6-3

Miami: second-round loss to Borna Coric (Croatia) 6-1 7-5

Indian Wells: lost in the quarter-finals to Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-4 4-6 7-6(2)

Acapulco: lost in the quarter-finals to Sam Querrey (U.S.) 6-1 7-5

Rio: defeated Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) in the final 7-5 6-4

Rotterdam: lost in the quarter-finals to Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France) 6-4 7-6(3)

Sofia: second-round loss to Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 6-4 6-4

Australian Open: fourth-round loss to David Goffin (Belgium) 5-7 7-6(4) 6-2 6-2

Sydney: lost in the quarter-finals to Daniel Evans (Britain) 3-6 6-4 6-1

Brisbane: lost in the quarter-finals to Grigor Dimitrov(Bulgaria) 6-3 4-6 6-3

Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

