FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 10, 2018 / 4:58 PM / in 2 hours

It's beyond a dream, Nadal says of 11th French Open title

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - World number one Rafael Nadal said it was beyond a dream to win his 11th Roland Garros title after defeating Austrian Dominic Thiem in straight sets on Sunday.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 10, 2018 Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with ball boys, ball girls and the trophy after winning the final against Austria's Dominic Thiem REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

“It’s amazing now, I can’t describe my feelings,” Nadal told the crowd on Philippe Chatrier Court moments after capturing his 17th Grand Slam trophy with a 6-4 6-3 6-2 victory.

“It’s not even a dream to win here 11 times, because its impossible to think of something like this.”

Nadal saluted his 24-year-old opponent, who is the only man to have beaten the Spaniard on clay over the past two seasons.

“He’s very aggressive, with big shots,” Nadal said in halting French before switching to English.

“I want to say well played to Dominic. He played a great two weeks. He’s a good friend, one of these players that the tour needs. I am sure you’ll win here in the next couple of years.”

The emotional Spaniard wiped away tears as he held on to the Coupe de Mousquetaires.

“Many thanks,” he told the crowd. “I hope to see you again next year.”

Reporting by Richard Lough, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.