June 4, 2018 / 2:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

Nadal marches past Marterer and into quarter-finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rafa Nadal continued his birthday celebrations by moving into the French Open quarter-finals on Monday, beating a determined Maximilian Marterer 6-3 6-2 7-6(4).

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2018 Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winnning his fourth round match against Germany's Maximilian Marterer REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Nadal, who turned 32 on Sunday, fired 39 winners as he completed the victory in two hours and 30 minutes to set up a match with Argentine Diego Schwartzman, who had earlier beaten Kevin Anderson.

After roaring to a two-set lead, Nadal faced a stern test in the third with Marterer leading 3-1 at one point after breaking the Spaniard. The German battled for every point in a bid to drag himself back into the contest.

Nadal, however, maintained composure in the decisive moments of the match to seal victory on his second match point as Marterer’s backhand went long.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
