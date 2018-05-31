FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 4:13 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Nadal too hot for Pella as he rolls into third round

Martyn Herman

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Reigning champion Rafael Nadal bludgeoned his way into the French Open third round with a 6-2 6-1 6-1 defeat of outclassed Argentine Guido Pella on Thursday.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2018 Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his second round match against Argentina's Guido Pella REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

With rain showers forecast at Roland Garros the 31-year-old wasted no time on Court Suzanne Lenglen after saving four break points in the first game against the 78th-ranked Pella.

Once that early danger had been snuffed out Nadal offered up a masterclass against his fellow left-hander and his forehand was too hot for Pella to handle.

Slideshow (5 Images)

The Spanish world number one has now won his last 27 sets at Roland Garros, having captured a 10th title last year without dropping a set.

Next in the firing line for Nadal is Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

