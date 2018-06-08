FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018 / 4:38 PM / in 19 minutes

Ruthless Nadal crushes Del Potro to reach final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Ruthless Rafael Nadal punished Juan Martin del Potro for missed opportunities as he reached his 11th French Open final with a 6-4 6-1 6-2 victory on Friday.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 8, 2018 Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his semi final match against Argentina’s Juan Martin Del Potro REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Argentine Del Potro often had Nadal in trouble in a ferocious first set but paid heavily for failing to convert any of the six break points that came his way at 1-1 and 4-4.

Ten-times champion Nadal then pounced in the 10th game to take the opening set and fifth seed Del Potro’s challenged evaporated in the Court Philippe Chatrier sunshine.

Nadal took a stranglehold on the match and powered on to victory in two hours 14 minutes to set up a final against Austria’s seventh seed Dominic Thiem.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar

