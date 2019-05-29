Nishikori downs Tsonga to reach French Open third round

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2019. Japan's Kei Nishikori in action during his second round match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

PARIS (Reuters) - Japan’s Kei Nishikori overcame a sluggish start to see off local favorite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 and reach the third round of the French Open on Wednesday.

The seventh seed looked tight in the opening set before finding his range on Court Philippe-Chatrier, rallying back from a break down in the fourth to advance in solid fashion.

Nishikori will face Serbian 31st seed Laslo Djere for a place in the fourth round.

Another Frenchman, Richard Gasquet, was also sent packing as he slumped to a 6-2 3-6 6-3 6-4 defeat by Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero.

A Gasquet victory would have guaranteed a French presence in the fourth round after the 20-year-old Corentin Moutet, Londero’s next opponent, downed Argentine 19th seed Guido Pella.