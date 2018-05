Nadal begins title defense against Bolelli on second day

(Reuters) - World number one Rafa Nadal begins his French Open title defense on Monday with a clash against Italy’s Simone Bolelli on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP World Tour Masters 1000 - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 20, 2018 Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during the final against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Novak Djokovic, looking to get back to winning ways on the biggest stage following elbow surgery, takes on unseeded Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva.

Dominic Thiem, one of the players capable of denying Spaniard Nadal a record-extending 11th title at Roland Garros, opens his campaign on Court One against Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.

Five-times grand slam champion Maria Sharapova is also in action, with the Russian taking on Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Order of play on the main showcourts (all matches first round, times GMT, prefix numbers denote seeding):

Court Philippe-Chatrier (play starts at 0900)

8-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) v Veronica Cepede Royg (Paraguay)

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Davis Cup - Quarter-Final - Italy vs France - Valletta Cambiaso ASD, Genoa, Italy - April 7, 2018 Italy's Simone Bolelli in action during his doubles match against France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Rogerio Dutra Silva (Brazil) v 20-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Danielle Collins (U.S.) v 2-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)

1-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v Simone Bolelli (Italy)

Court Suzanne-Lenglen (0900)

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez(Spain) v 23-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP World Tour Masters 1000 - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 19, 2018 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his semi final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Andrea Petkovic (Germany) v 29-Kristina MLADENOVIC (France)

Andreas Seppi (Italy) v 27-Richard Gasquet (France)

28-Maria Sharapova (Russia) v Richel Hogenkamp (Netherlands)

Court 1 (0900)

Benoit Paire (France) v Roberto Carballes Baena (Spain)

7-Dominic Thiem (Austria) v Ilya Ivashka (Belarus)

Laura Siegemund (Germany) v 15-Coco Vandeweghe (U.S.)

Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) v 6-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)