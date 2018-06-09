Order of Play: Thiem stands between Nadal and 11th French Open crown

(Reuters) - World number one Rafa Nadal will look to extend his superb record at the French Open on Sunday, with only Dominic Thiem standing between him and a record-extending 11th crown.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 8, 2018 Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates after winning his semi final match against Italy's Marco Cecchinato REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Nadal boasts 85 victories built up over 13 years at Roland Garros, and has lost to only two players since he burst on to the scene in Paris in 2005, leaving Thiem with a daunting task in the final.

However, it is not mission impossible for the seventh seed against the undisputed king of clay.

Thiem is the only player to beat Nadal on the surface in the past two years — in Rome last year and in Madrid last month — and will back himself to cause a historic upset.

The Austrian will have added motivation as he looks to become only the second player from his country to win a major after Thomas Muster’s French Open triumph in 1995.

Order of play on the main showcourts (times GMT, prefix numbers denote seeding):

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 8, 2018 Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his semi final match against Argentina’s Juan Martin Del Potro REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Court Philippe Chatrier (play starts at 0930)

Women’s doubles final:

Eri Hozumi (Japan)/Makoto Ninomiya (Japan) v 6-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)/Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic)

Men’s singles final (not before 1300):

1-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v 7-Dominic Thiem (Austria)