(Reuters) - Key statistics from Latvian Jelena Ostapenko’s 6-4 6-2 victory over Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova in the second round of the French Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):

Ostapenko 2-Pliskova

Aces 2 2

Double faults 3 4

Break points won 5/9 2/3

Net points won 4/5 4/8

Winners 27 9

Unforced errors 19 25

Total points won 67 46

Match duration: One hour, nine minutes