Petkovic hopes Halep showdown will not end in Greek tragedy

PARIS (Reuters) - Andrea Petkovic is in the middle of reading two books, is up against deadlines to finish the weekly columns she writes for two magazines and also has an over-active mind that does not stop buzzing — it’s a wonder she has any time to play tennis.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 28, 2018 Germany's Andrea Petkovic celebrates winning her first round match against France's Kristina Mladenovic REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

In between all her off-court commitments, the German managed to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in three years and is hoping her French Open showdown with world number one Simona Halep does not turn into a “Greek tragedy”.

A semi-finalist in Paris in 2014, when her run was ended by Halep, the German’s career has not exactly had the lift-off many expected.

But an older and wiser Petkovic is hoping she will be able to tap into her deepest thoughts to end a seven-match losing streak against the top seeded Romanian.

“I’m 30 now, which is very old for tennis but very young for life. So I feel like my experience helps me to point my thoughts in the right direction a little bit better,” said Petkovic, who brought along the biography of Barack Obama to Paris as her chosen bedtime read.

“On the court itself, it’s better to have as little thoughts as possible and try to be in the moment and sort of find the Zen-like state of mind. I think that’s the best for on court.”

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2018 Romania's Simona Halep celebrates after winning her second round match against Taylor Townsend of the U.S. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Whether she will find that inner peace when she faces Halep on Saturday has yet to be seen but the ideas bouncing around inside her head help her to write a film-related column for a German magazine and pen articles for a tennis publication.

While she has yet to make a mark as a fashion journalist, Petkovic did not shy away from offering her opinion on the look that has set Roland Garros abuzz this week — Serena Williams’ skin-tight, all black catsuit.

“I love the catsuit. I’m all for it. I might copy her catsuit and walk (in it),” Petkovic said with a smile.

“She’s one of my big idols, so I have nothing but admiration for her.”

With Williams making her Grand Slam comeback in Paris following the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia last September, Petkovic added: She’s living her life to the fullest. She’s a very strong female figure, very inspirational.”