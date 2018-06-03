FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 3, 2018 / 3:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tennis: Impressive Putintseva stuns Strycova to reach Paris quarters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Kazakh youngster Yulia Putintseva continued her impressive run at the French Open as she beat 26th seed Czech Barbora Strycova 6-4 6-3 in the fourth round on Sunday.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 3, 2018 Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva celebrates after winning her fourth round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

World number 98 Putintseva showed off her wide range of shot-making skills to break Strycova twice in the early exchanges before serving out the opening set in 52 minutes.

Strycova, who was making her first fourth-round appearance in Paris, struggled to find her rhythm and continued to spray the court with unforced errors as Putintseva raced to a 4-1 lead in the second set.

The 23-year-old dropped her serve in the next game but did enough to see off a late challenge from Strycova and wrap up the victory on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Putintseva, who also defeated British number one Johanna Konta in the opening round, has matched her best performance at Roland Garros by reaching the quarter-finals for the first time since 2016.

“Today I was very tough mentally,” she said after the match.

“It was a fourth-round match and everyone is play good now. You just have to fight for every point.”

Up next for Putintseva is U.S. Open runner-up and 13th seed Madison Keys, who is yet to drop a single set over four matches in the tournament.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru

