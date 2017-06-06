Djokovic and Nadal matches postponed because of rain

PARIS (Reuters) - The two men's quarter-final matches due to be played at the French Open on Tuesday have been postponed until Wednesday after rain disrupted play at Roland Garros, organizers said.

Nine-time champion Rafa Nadal was due to play fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta and defending champion Novak Djokovic was set to take on Austrian Dominic Thiem.

Play was interrupted at 1327 GMT because of rain and storms, with local favorite Kristina Mladenovic 6-4 1-1 down against Swiss Timea Bacsinszky on Court Philippe Chatrier.

On Court Suzanne Lenglen, former world number Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark was 6-4 2-5 up against 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.

Play will not resume before 1630 GMT, organizers said.