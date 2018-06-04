Battling Schwartzman knocks out Anderson

(Reuters) - Argentine Diego Schwartzman produced a remarkable fightback from two sets and a break down to beat Kevin Anderson 1-6 2-6 7-5 7-6(0) 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals of the French Open for the first time in his career on Monday.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2018 Argentina's Diego Schwartzman celebrates winning his fourth round match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Having gone two sets up on the back of big hitting from the baseline, sixth seed Anderson threw Schwartzman a lifeline in the contest while serving for the match at 5-4. His serve came undone again at 5-6 as Schwartzman took the third set.

The 25-year-old Schwartzman switched gears in the tie-break of a tight fourth set to level the contest at two sets apiece as a tiring Anderson failed to score a point.

Jun 4, 2018, Paris, France: Kevin Anderson (RSA) in action during his match against Diego Schwartzman (ARG) on day nine of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

With the momentum having swung his way, Schwartzman secured the decisive breaks in the final set and sealed a memorable victory with an ace in three hours and 51 minutes.

Schwartzman next faces top seed Rafa Nadal or Maximilian Marterer. He is tied 1-1 with Marterer and trails Nadal 0-5 in their previous meetings.