FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 4, 2018 / 2:07 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Battling Schwartzman knocks out Anderson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Argentine Diego Schwartzman produced a remarkable fightback from two sets and a break down to beat Kevin Anderson 1-6 2-6 7-5 7-6(0) 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals of the French Open for the first time in his career on Monday.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2018 Argentina's Diego Schwartzman celebrates winning his fourth round match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Having gone two sets up on the back of big hitting from the baseline, sixth seed Anderson threw Schwartzman a lifeline in the contest while serving for the match at 5-4. His serve came undone again at 5-6 as Schwartzman took the third set.

The 25-year-old Schwartzman switched gears in the tie-break of a tight fourth set to level the contest at two sets apiece as a tiring Anderson failed to score a point.

Jun 4, 2018, Paris, France: Kevin Anderson (RSA) in action during his match against Diego Schwartzman (ARG) on day nine of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

With the momentum having swung his way, Schwartzman secured the decisive breaks in the final set and sealed a memorable victory with an ace in three hours and 51 minutes.

Schwartzman next faces top seed Rafa Nadal or Maximilian Marterer. He is tied 1-1 with Marterer and trails Nadal 0-5 in their previous meetings.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.