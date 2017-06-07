2017 record: Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2017 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his fourth round match against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

(Reuters) - A look at the 2017 records of Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem of Austria ahead of their quarter-final match at the French Open on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

2-NOVAK DJOKOVIC (record at ATP events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spain) 7-6(5) 6-1 6-3 in the fourth round

Rome: lost to Alexander Zverev (Germany) in the final 6-4 6-3

Madrid: Semi-final loss to Rafael Nadal (Spain) 6-2 6-4

Monte Carlo: Quarter-final loss to David Goffin (Belgium) 6-2 3-6 7-5

Indian Wells: Fourth-round loss to Nick Kyrgios (Australia) 6-4 7-6(3)

Acapulco: Quarter-final loss to Nick Kyrgios (Australia) 7-6(9) 7-5

Australian Open: Second-round loss to Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) 7-6(8) 5-7 2-6 7-6(5) 6-4

Doha: Defeated Andy Murray (Britain) in the final 6-3 5-7 6-4

6-DOMINIC THIEM (record at ATP events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: defeated Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-1 6-3 6-1 in the fourth round

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2017 Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during his fourth round match against Argentina's Horacio Zeballos Reuters / Christian Hartmann

Rome: Semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6-1 6-0

Madrid: lost 7-6(8) 6-4 to Rafael Nadal (Spain) in the final

Barcelona: lost 6-4 6-1 to Rafael Nadal (Spain) in the final

Monte Carlo: Third-round loss to David Goffin (Belgium) 7-6(4) 4-6 6-3

Miami: Second-round loss to Borna Coric (Croatia) 6-1 7-5

Indian Wells: Quarter-final loss to Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-4 4-6 7-6(2)

Acapulco: Quarter-final defeat to Sam Querrey (United States) 6-1 7-5

Rio de Janeiro: Defeated Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) 7-5 6-4 in the final

Rotterdam: Quarter-final loss to Pierre-Hughes Herbert (France) 6-4 7-6(3)

Sofia: Second-round defeat to Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 6-4 6-4

Australian Open: Fourth-round loss to David Goffin (Belgium) 5-7 7-6(4) 6-2 6-2

Sydney: Quarter-final loss to Daniel Evans (Britain) 3-6 6-4 6-1

Brisbane: Quarter-final loss to Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 6-3 4-6 6-3