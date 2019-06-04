Factbox: Sloane Stephens v Johanna Konta

(Reuters) - A look at the records of American Sloane Stephens and Briton Johanna Konta before their quarter-final match at the French Open on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

Jun 2, 2019; Paris, France: Sloane Stephens (USA) hits the ball to Garbine Muguruza (not pictured) on day eight of the 2019 French Open at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

7-SLOANE STEPHENS

Age: 26

WTA Ranking: 7 (Highest ranking: 3)

Grand Slam titles: 1 (U.S. Open 2017)

2018 French Open performance: Finalist

Best French Open performance: Finalist 2018

Stephens has emerged as one of the top contenders for the title at Roland Garros, and a second Grand Slam crown, with no major winners or finalists left in her side of the draw.

The 2017 U.S. Open champion has faced Konta twice already in 2019 and will look to avenge defeats in Rome and Brisbane as she bids to improve on her runner-up finish in Paris last year.

26-JOHANNA KONTA

Age: 28

WTA Ranking: 26 (Highest ranking: 4)

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 French Open performance: First round

Best French Open performance: Quarter-finals (2019)

Konta snapped a run of four straight first-round defeats to advance in Paris and become the first British woman to reach the French Open quarter-finals since Jo Durie in 1983.

Inconsistency has dogged Konta’s game in the past couple of years but a maiden Grand Slam title could be the ideal platform for a strong second half of the season.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2019. Britain's Johanna Konta reacts during her fourth round match against Croatia's Donna Vekic. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Konta leads 2-0

2019 Konta d Stephens 6-7(3) 6-4 6-1 (Rome, clay)

2019 Konta d Stephens 6-4 6-3 (Brisbane, hard)