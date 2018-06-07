Stephens downs Keys again to reach French Open final

PARIS (Reuters) - Sloane Stephens maintained her perfect record against fellow American Madison Keys as she blazed into the French Open final with a 6-4 6-4 win on Thursday in a repeat of last year’s U.S. Open final.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2018 Sloane Stephens of the U.S. celebrates winning her semi final match against Madison Keys of the U.S. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

In the first all-American Roland Garros semi-final since 2002, the 10th-seeded Stephens stayed composed throughout as Keys, who has not won a set against her in three meetings, peppered the court with unforced errors.

Stephens, who had never gone past the fourth round in Paris, will take on twice French Open runner-up and world number one Simona Halep of Romania in Saturday’s final.

Regardless of the result, the 25-year-old Stephens will become the first American to break into the top five in the WTA rankings since Lindsay Davenport - Keys’s coach - in 2006.

“It’s always hard to play someone from your country and such a good friend, but I’m happy I played my tennis,” Stephens said.

“This is one of my favorite tournaments and I’m looking forward to Saturday. Merci Paris, je t’aime.”