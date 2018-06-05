Tennis: Stephens powers past Kasatkina to unlock all-American semi-final

PARIS (Reuters) - Sloane Stephens set up a French Open semi-final showdown against fellow-American Madison Keys after comfortably overcoming wily Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-3 6-1 on Tuesday.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 5, 2018 Sloane Stephens of the U.S. celebrates after winning her quarter final match against Russia's Daria Kasatkina REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The 10th seed, who beat Keys to win the U.S. Open last year, showed impressive patience in some cat-and-mouse exchanges and eventually overpowered the 21-year-old with her bigger game.

Stephens needed 42 minutes to win a first set full of long baseline rallies, but was unstoppable in the second set as Kasatkina’s game began to crack.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 5, 2018 Russia's Daria Kasatkina reacts after losing her quarter final match against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

“This is really exciting for American tennis and I’m really excited to play my really good friend,” she said on court.

The 25-year-old had never got beyond the last 16 of the French Open until this year.