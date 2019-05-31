Factbox: Garbine Muguruza v Elina Svitolina

(Reuters) - A look at the records of Spain’s Garbine Muguruza and Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina before their third-round match at the French Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

19-GARBINE MUGURUZA

Age: 25

WTA Ranking: 19 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand Slam titles: 2 (French Open 2016, Wimbledon 2017)

2018 French Open performance: Semi-finals

Best French Open performance: Winner (2016)

Muguruza was stretched to three sets in her opener against American Taylor Townsend before cruising past Swede Johanna Larsson in the next round.

But the 2016 champion’s form has been patchy this year, with her lone title success at the Monterrey Open in April coming after Victoria Azarenka retired in the final.

The Spaniard, who has slipped to 19th in the world in the last two years from a career-high number one, must rediscover her best form if she is to get past the tricky Svitolina.

9-ELINA SVITOLINA

Age: 24

WTA Ranking: 9 (Highest ranking: 3)

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 French Open performance: Third round

Best French Open performance: Quarter-finals (2015, 2017)

Svitolina easily dismissed Venus Williams in the first round and advanced to the second after her opponent Kateryna Kozlova gave her a walkover, leaving the hard-hitting Ukrainian fresh for a potentially difficult test against Muguruza.

Svitolina, twice a quarter-finalist in Paris, has won the pair’s last three meetings and will fancy her chances again.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: 5-1

2019 Svitolina d Muguruza 6-1 6-2 (Dubai, hard)

2017 Svitolina d Muguruza 4-6 6-4 6-3 (Toronto, hard)

2017 Svitolina d Muguruza 4-1 retired. (Rome, clay)

2017 Muguruza d Svitolina 7-6(5) 1-6 6-0 (Indian Wells, hard)

2016 Svitolina d Muguruza 6-2 4-6 6-3 (Tokyo, hard)

2016 Svitolina d Muguruza 7-6(3) 6-3 (Dubai, hard)