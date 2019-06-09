Factbox: Dominic Thiem vs. Rafa Nadal

(Reuters) - A look at the records of Austria’s Dominic Thiem and Spain’s Rafa Nadal before their title clash at the French Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding):

Jun 7, 2019; Paris, France: Rafael Nadal (ESP) celebrates match point during his match against Roger Federer (SUI) on day 13 of the 2019 French Open at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

4-DOMINIC THIEM

Age: 25

ATP Ranking: 4 (Highest ranking: 4)

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 French Open performance: Runner-up

Best French Open performance: Runner-up (2018)

Road to final:

First round: Tommy Paul (U.S.) 6-4 4-6 7-6(5) 6-2

Second round: Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) 6-3 6-7(6) 6-3 7-5

Third round: Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) 6-3 4-6 6-2 7-5

Fourth round: 14-Gael Monfils (France) 6-4 6-4 6-2

Quarter-finals: 10-Karen Khachanov (Russia) 6-2 6-4 6-2

Semi-finals: 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6-2 3-6 7-5 5-7 7-5

Thiem, who is chasing his maiden Grand Slam crown, ground out a tough victory against top seed Novak Djokovic in a rain-hit semi-final to set up a rematch of last year’s title clash with holder Nadal.

The 25-year-old has added aggression to his game in recent months, which has earned him titles in Indian Wells and Barcelona this season, and will look to cause a major upset on Parisian clay.

2-RAFA NADAL

Age: 33

ATP Ranking: 2 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand Slam titles: 17 (Australian Open 2009; French Open 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018; Wimbledon 2008, 2010; U.S. Open 2010, 2013, 2017)

2018 French Open performance: Winner

Best French Open performance: Winner (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018)

Road to final:

First round: Yannick Hanfmann (Germany) 6-2 6-1 6-3

Second round: Yannick Maden (Germany) 6-1 6-2 6-4

Third round: 27-David Goffin (Belgium) 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-3

Fourth round: Juan Ignacio Londero (Argentina) 6-2 6-3 6-3

Quarter-finals: 7-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 6-1 6-1 6-3

Semi-finals: 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6-3 6-4 6-2

Nadal has looked unstoppable in his quest for a record-extending 12th Roland Garros title and was at his ruthless best in his semi-final victory over great rival Roger Federer.

The Spaniard’s sparkling run in Paris comes on the back of his Rome title win, which followed semi-final exits in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid.

Head to head: Nadal leads 8-4

Last five matches:

2019 Thiem d Nadal 6-4 6-4 (Barcelona, clay)

2018 Nadal d Thiem 0-6 6-4 7-5 6-7(4) 7-6(5) (U.S. Open, hard)

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 8, 2019. Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates after his semifinal match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2018 Nadal d Thiem 6-4 6-3 6-2 (French Open, clay)

2018 Thiem d Nadal 7-5 6-3 (Madrid, clay)

2018 Nadal d Thiem 6-0 6-2 (Monte Carlo, clay)