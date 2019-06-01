Sports News
Sluggish Thiem into French Open fourth round

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 1, 2019. Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during his third round match against Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - Last year’s runner-up Dominic Thiem of Austria overcame a second-set blip as he huffed and puffed into the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-3 4-6 6-2 7-5 win against Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas on Saturday.

The fourth seed lost control at times on Court Suzanne Lenglen, but his bludgeoning forehand made the difference as he set up a meeting with local favorite Gael Monfils.

Monfils had no trouble seeing off fellow Frenchman Antoine Hoang, whose wild-card run came to an end in a 6-3 6-2 6-3 defeat on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Thiem’s opponent, world number 47 and claycourt expert Cuevas, was a tougher nut to crack but it was a matter of when, not if, for the Austrian.

