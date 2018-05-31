FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 12:53 PM / in an hour

Tennis: Thiem finishes off Tsitsipas to reach third round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Austrian Dominic Thiem returned to Court 18 to finish off Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas and reach the French Open third round for the third consecutive year on Thursday.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2018 Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during his second round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The seventh seed was leading 6-2 2-6 6-4 2-2 when the battle of the single-handed backhands was suspended because of bad light the previous day.

Thiem made sure he was not further delayed as he polished off the fourth set 6-4.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2018 Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during his second round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tsitsipas, 19, had beaten Thiem in Barcelona in the build-up to Roland Garros and was bidding to become the first Greek man to reach the third round of a Grand Slam since 1969.

Thiem, beaten by Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals last year, will face Italian Matteo Berrettini on Friday.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by John Stonestreet

