May 30, 2018 / 11:37 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Tennis:'Road-trip Marco' runs out of gas in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Marco Trungelliti’s Roland Garros adventure came to an end on Wednesday, when the Argentine who made an 11th-hour, 1,000km hire car dash with his 88-year-old granny to reach the tournament on time, finally ran out of gas.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2018 Argentina's Marco Trungelliti in action during his second round match against Italy's Marco Cecchinato REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Trungelliti, who drove from Barcelona with his grandmother, mother and younger brother to sign in as a Lucky Loser to claim a place in the main draw, was beaten 6-1 7-6(1) 6-1 by Italian Marco Cecchinato.

It was a low-key exit for the man who had been the talk of the tournament, but having beaten Australia’s Bernie Tomic in his opener, his exploits over the last few days have earned him 79,000 euros ($91,860).

Reporting by Ossian Shine; Editing by Alison Williams

