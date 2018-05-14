Tsonga withdraws from French Open

(Reuters) - France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has withdrawn from next week’s Lyon Open and the French Open later this month after failing to recover from knee surgery.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Davis Cup Final - France vs Belgium - Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, France - November 26, 2017 France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga during his match against Belgium's David Goffin REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tsonga, who is the defending champion in Lyon, went under the knife in April and said on Twitter on Monday that he was disappointed he would not be able to play either tournament.

“I’m obviously very disappointed, but I still want to come to Lyon as an ambassador and to Roland Garros as a spectator,” he said.

The 33-year-old, ranked number 37 in the world, has not played since reaching the semi-finals of the Montpellier International in February, where he was beaten by compatriot Lucas Pouille.