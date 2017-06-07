FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Wawrinka ready for French Open rematch with Murray
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 7, 2017 / 4:35 PM / 2 months ago

Wawrinka ready for French Open rematch with Murray

Julien Pretot

2 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2017 Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka celebrates winning his quarter final match against Croatia's Marin Cilic Reuters / Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - Former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka demolished Croatian Marin Cilic 6-3 6-3 6-1 on Wednesday and is now eager to gain revenge on Andy Murray after setting up a re-match of last year's semi-final.

The Swiss third seed broke the big-serving Cilic six times, spraying the court with winners throughout the match to ruthlessly sweep the seventh seed aside.

Wawrinka, who lifted the Musketeers' Cup in 2015, ended Cilic's ordeal on his first match point with a second-serve ace.

"Today was a perfect match for me, I thought I played very well from the beginning," Wawrinka told a news conference.

Last year, Murray prevailed on four sets but the Briton has been struggling to find his A-game this season.

Wawrinka is well aware of that.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2017 Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka celebrates winning his quarter final match against Croatia's Marin Cilic Reuters / Pascal Rossignol

"I think it will be an interesting match. The conditions are a little different," he said.

"I think he's probably a bit less confident. He's a bit more hesitant. Hopefully I can take advantage of that and find solutions to beat him," said the three-times grand slam champion.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Wawrinka also believes he is playing better than a year ago.

He has not dropped a set to reach the last four, which could be a factor on a very demanding surface.

"The fact is that so far things have gone quite well. I think physically and mentally I feel ready," he said.

"I feel fresh. My tennis is good. So everything has been going very well."

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris and Pritha Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.