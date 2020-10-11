Babos and Mladenovic retain French Open women's doubles title

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Doubles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 31, 2020 Hungary's Timea Babos and France's Kristina Mladenovic in action during their match against Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh and Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic retained their French Open doubles title as they claimed their fourth Grand Slam as a pair with a 6-4 7-5 victory against Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi in the Roland Garros final on Sunday.

Hungary’s Babos and local favourite Kristina Mladenovic, who were withdrawn from the U.S. Open before the second round due to COVID-19 protocols, have now won four of the last 11 women’s majors.

It is Mladenovic’s fifth women’s doubles Grand Slam title after she also won the French Open with fellow Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia in 2016.

Babos won all her women’s doubles Grand Slam titles with Mladenovic.

After an early trade of breaks, second seeds Mladenovic and Babos decisively stole 14th seeds American Krawzcyk and Chilean Guarachi’s serve for 5-3 and bagged the opening set in 50 minutes.

Babos served for the match at 5-4 after five games went against serve but the pair were broken again, only for Mladenovic to wrap it up with a forehand winner down the line after yet another break.