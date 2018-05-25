FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 3:32 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Kvitova pleased stabbing suspect in custody but says French Open is her focus

PARIS (Reuters) - Petra Kvitova said it was “great news” that a suspect had reportedly been held in custody in connection with the 2016 stabbing that left her with career-threatening injuries.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - WTA Mandatory - Madrid Open - Madrid, Spain - May 12, 2018 Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates with a trophy after winning the final against Netherlands' Kiki Bertens REUTERS/Paul Hanna/File Photo

Czech media reported on Thursday that a 54-year-old man had been detained in connection with the attack that left double Wimbledon champion Kvitova with serious injuries to the tendons in the fingers and thumb or her left playing hand.

She spent six months recovering before returning last year.

Speaking in a news conference at the French Open on Friday, the 28-year-old Czech, ranked back at eighth in the world, said: “Well, of course great news for me to hear that. It’s great that they have him in custody.

“But probably the most, the happiest I will be when the story will end, when everything will be done and finished.

“I can’t really say anything more, but so far I’m very happy with this, and I’m just here to play tennis and we will see what happens after.”

Kvitova, who won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, said it had been “a little bit of a wait” for a suspect to be detained for the knife attack at her home.

“It’s the police and they do what they have to do. And in the end, hopefully they did a great job,” she said.

“Probably the timing isn’t the best, but it’s great news, right? So I should be happy. I am happy.”

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
