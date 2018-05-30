Tennis: Wozniacki romps into round three

PARIS (Reuters) - Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki was done with hanging around on Wednesday as she walloped Georgina Garcia Perez 6-1 6-0 in double quick time on Wednesday to reach the French Open third round.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2018 Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki celebrates winning her second round match against Spain's Georgina Garcia Perez REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

With the first three matches scheduled on Court Philippe Chatrier on day four of the claycout major all going the distance - and lasting a combined eight hours 46 minutes - Wozniacki did not even make it into the arena till shortly before 7pm local time.

Fifty one minutes later the Danish second seed was offering Spain’s Garcia Perez a consolation handshake after she secured a round three meeting with the winner of the all-French tussle between Alize Cornet and Pauline Parmentier.