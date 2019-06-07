Djokovic vs. Thiem French semi-final to resume on Saturday

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2019. Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his semifinal match against Austria's Dominic Thiem. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - The men’s French Open semi-final clash between world number one Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem was called off for the day because of bad weather and will resume at 1200 local time (1000GMT) on Saturday, organizers said on Friday.

Thiem was leading 6-2 3-6 3-1 when rain stopped play for the second time at 1740 local time (1540GMT).

Organizers said that ticket holders for that match would be refunded.

The final is still scheduled for Sunday, organizers told Reuters.

Rafa Nadal, the 11-times champion, beat Roger Federer in straight sets in the first semi-final.