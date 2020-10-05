Highlights: French Open day nine

PARIS (Reuters) - Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday (all times GMT):
1054 SIEGEMUND PASSES BADOSA TEST
Unseeded German Laura Siegemund beat Spaniard Paula Badosa 7-5 6-2 to reach her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final.
1035 KVITOVA POWERS PAST ZHANG
Double Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova made short work of China’s Zhang Shuai, winning 6-2 6-4 to make the last eight. The Czech seventh seed’s best finish at Roland Garros was reaching the semi-finals eight years ago.
0908 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS
Action began at Roland Garros on a cloudy day with the temperature hovering around 12 degrees Celsius (53.6°F). Rain is expected later.
Top seed Novak Djokovic meets Karen Khachanov of Russia and Grigor Dimitrov faces fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas later.
Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.